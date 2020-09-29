Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi starrer will be the biggest thing on web this Dussehra

Thanks to the growing world of OTT, a lot of content has been made accessible to the audiences and with numerous options out there, it is overwhelming to see so much content available. Amazon Prime Video's massive hit series Mirzapur - dark world of crime and the mob has been winning hearts across the nation.

Hailed as the biggest show on the web, Mirzapur's gritty mysterious plot will keep you on the edge of your seat all along. It’s cliffhanger will make you constantly google for updates or suspense. Show's colossal popularity and its massive reach can rightfully call Mirzapur as Baahubali of webshows. No other competitive content is planning to collide with the release of season 2 as makers are aware that they won't be able to attain audience attention that day.

Owing to the show’s crazy mass appeal, Mirzapur season 2 is the only show releasing this Dussehra. No show is releasing on this day and Mirzapur has been given a clean run. The clocks are ticking and we can't wait for it’s release.

Mirzapur exhibits the complex cobwebs of crime and politics. It gives us the international crime thriller we needed. Ever since the inception of season 1, 'Mirzapur' has been the talk of the town for reasons. From a stellar and ensemble cast to sharp dialogues and a gritty story line, this web series has viewers' stamp of approval. The wait for season 2 has been long but audiences are enthralled for the release.

From Pankaj Tripathi to Divyendu, Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, each and every member of Mirzapur’s cast have delivered stunning performances and have made a massive contribution in shaping the plot of the show. Pankaj Tripathi was at his best— even though you are scared of him but you want more — and he justifies his one-liners with utmost ease and ace expressions. Pankaj played the ruthless but shrewd don Kaleen Bhaiya and Divyendu Sharma was seen as his violent son Munna. Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey were seen as innocent boys, sons of an honest lawyer father Pandit. Their lives get intertwined when Pandit decides to take up a case against Munna.

One of Kaleen Bhaiya's most memorable dialogue is “Kyun mein devta hoon?" still goes around.

Helmed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur benefits from an ensemble cast and gripping storytelling set in the little-known lawless town of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. It is a show on gangsters, gunshots, blood and much more. The season 1 ended on a high note, this means there’s plenty to look forward to for some gritty drama in season 2.

Mirzapur 2 is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd October.

