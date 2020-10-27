Mirzapur 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Jaideep Alhawat heap praises on the show

Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited second season of Mirzapur finally released yesterday and has been creating a buzz across the internet. The series is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Not only the audience has been raving about it but celebrities from tinsel town are all praises for it and those who haven't seen it are excited to see the return of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and everyone else. Siddhant Chaturvedi put up the hilarious meme of the show featuring the bond of Ali Afzal and Shweta Tripathi in the show.

Sayani Gupta writes," Today traffic on roads seem less! Guess everyone's home watching @YehHaiMirzapur 2! @alifazal9 @battatawada @MrVijayVarma @TripathiiPankaj @RasikaDugal @gurmmeet @excelmovies @krnx @ritesh_sid @aparna1502 @PrimeVideoIN @divyenndu @masseysahib @PuneetKrishna.

Dolly Singh, the Instagram sensation took to her social media account to applaud the makers of Mirzapur2 in her very own 'Raju Ki Mummy' way. She captioned the video as," NOT AN AD. Did it for the love of the show but wouldn't mind compensation @primevideoin.

Jaideep Ahlawat put up a story with a picture of Vijay Verma, where he said "Aa Rele Hain bade babu."

Bollywood's rising star Alaya F, put up a story where she wrote, "Soooooo excited to watch #Mirzapu4."

Even stars like Aahana Kumra, Mohit Malik, Manjot, Varun Sharma, Aditi Malik, Tanuj Virwani, Ritesh Shaiwal and others took to their Instagram to show their excitement and showered appreciation for the show. The audience has been raving on about the second season of the series as well. The hype that was built up with the trailer of the second season has certainly lived up to it and Mirzapur 2 has certainly created a 'Bhaukaal'.

