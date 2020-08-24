Mirzapur 2: The wait is over as the makers announce the release of the second season

Mirzapur, the immensely contagious and watchable web-series that revolved around some idiosyncratic and impressionable characters still continues to attract a lot of attention on social media. The dialogues and the dialect that the actors caught to make their characters believe were lauded by the viewers, who soon turned into fans.

Since every web-series is penned and planned with a second season in mind, this one was too. Everyone has been waiting for the next season and the wait is finally over. The makers of the show have announced the release of Mirzapur 2 and it's sooner than you think.

Here it is, watch it right here:

Mirzapur starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. This was a story about crime and criminals, and how it can often be driven by both horror and humour. Many scenes from the show made their way into memes and jokes that only made the wait for the second season a lot more exciting. Let's hope Mirzapur 2 is double the fun and fright, both.

Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, season 1 of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. It's relentless pace, well etched-out characters and nuanced narrative had left the fans wanting more.

With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same! With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series, get ready for a journey into the stylish yet rustic world, where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive.

The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news