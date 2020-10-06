Mirzapur 2 trailer: Enter the murky world of vengeance and conspiracies

The makers of Mirzapur today unveiled the gripping trailer of season 2 of the much-loved show. The show, set to launch on October 23, 2020, will once again immerse you in the world of guns, drugs and lawlessness.

The 10-part new season of the crime drama will reveal what happened to the infamous residents of Mirzapur, following the aftermath of a shocking season 1 finale.

Watch the Mirzapur Season 2 trailer here:

The narrative of Mirzapur S2 will unfold through the lens of popular characters from the first season played by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. There will also be some twists in the plot by Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar among others.

"For the last two years, our phones have been constantly ringing with fans waiting eagerly to watch Mirzapur Season 2. We are happy to put an end to the wait and present an all new season to them," Ritesh Sadhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment said.

"We created the first season with the intent to 'get our hands dirty' with a pure hinterland drama; what really surprised us was the worldwide love that's grown for our local show," said creator Puneet Krishna.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

