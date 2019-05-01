Mirzapur Actor Divyenndu is playing righteous person in Badnaam Gali

television

Actor Divyenndu will be seen in web movie Badnaam Gali by Zee 5 alongside Patralekha as a lead which will be releasing on 10th May Mother's Day

On his role, he shares, "I'm playing this character name Randeep Singh Sodhi. People call him Rano. He is from Punjab who comes from well to do family and he is really confused about his life. He is quiet irritated with few things. He is a very righteous person. He is very touchy about things like eve-teasing and haunting with cars. So whoever does that he engages in a fight with that person. There are few things about him which I really liked as a character. Because of difference in opinion with his family, he decides to come to Delhi for peace of mind to start something of his own which itself is a big joke because obviously, you can't find peace of mind in a big city like Delhi where he meets Patralekha. "

On talking about the storyline of Badnaam Gali, Divyenndu talks, "The story tells that how my character comes to this Badnaam Gali where he meets Patralekha's character who is playing a surrogacy mother. It revolves around how people have different opinions about her and they don't understand surrogacy and create views about her. So he stands along with her all throughout and feels genuine merit in her as she helps couples who couldn't have a baby to bring happiness in their life and later become good friends it tells us that. "

The poster of the same has already released where Divyenndu seems to be in shock after seeing Patralekha's baby bump.

