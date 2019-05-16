Mirzapur leads Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar reunite for Netflix film

television

"Our off-screen friendship makes it easier for us to essay emotions on screen. Since this is our second outing together, there were an inherent comfort level," analyses Ali Fazal, who recently wrapped up the first schedule in Delhi

Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar

The volatile relationship between Guddu and his love interest Sweety was for all to see in Mirzapur. Only months after they romanced each other in the crime thriller, Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar find themselves sharing screen space again in Shashanka Ghosh's House Arrest, a Netflix film.

"Our off-screen friendship makes it easier for us to essay emotions on screen. Since this is our second outing together, there was an inherent comfort level," analyses Fazal, who recently wrapped up the first schedule in Delhi.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar: We'e working on second season of Mirzapur

The comedy revolves around Fazal's character who has an irrational fear of setting foot outside his home. "House Arrest is a witty and fresh script. Even though it's a comedy, my character is layered and complex. So, I would head to the set every day knowing that I will have something new to do."

Also Read: Ali Fazal hires Hrithik Roshan's trainer for Mirzapur sequel

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates