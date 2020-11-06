Mismatched Trailer: Watch Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf navigate through love, life and friendship

Mismatched, based on Sandhya Menon's bestseller, 'When Dimple met Rishi', chronicles the journey of a group of students who meet on campus, each determined to outdo the other. Mismatched is about friendship, rivalry, ambition and love. The series is directed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, and written by Gazal Dhaliwal.

Watch the trailer of Mismatched below:

Charming boy-next-door Rohit Saraf (Rishi Shekhawat) and youth icon Prajakta Koli (Dimple Ahuja), along with Vihaan Samat (Harsh Agarwal), Taaruk Raina (Anmol Malhotra), Devyani Shorey (Namrata Bidasaria) and Muskkaan Jaferi (Celina Matthews), Kritika Bharadwaj (Simran Malhotra) and Abhinav Sharma (Krish Katyal) come together to form an ensemble cast that is bound to take you on a trip down memory lane, back to your college days.

And adding to the perfectly mixed bag are Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha and Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim in the series.

Speaking about his upcoming series, director Akarsh Khurana said, "Rishi and Dimple are poles apart. They want very different things from life and their agendas constantly clash. So they're Mismatched in every sense of the term. But they're thrown into a situation and place together, and while navigating snide professors, strange assignments, app developments, and a host of new people from all over the country, they manage to connect. I think the show is quite an insightful look at today's youth, their choices, their problems, and their ideas of companionship. I foresee everyone from millennials to their parents finding something to enjoy about Mismatched and its cast of varied characters."

Mismatched will release exclusively on Netflix on November 20, 2020.

