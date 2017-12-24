Miss America suspends CEO over emails mocking contestants

Sam Haskell fired over 'misogynistic' emails mocking pageant contestants

The Miss America pageant suspended its CEO on Friday after dozens of former beauty queens demanded he step down over leaked internal emails that contained misogynistic, fat- and slut-shaming language. The decision was announced in the face of mounting pressure in the media as the United States continues to grapple with a sexual harassment firestorm upending powerful men from Hollywood, to entertainment and politics.



Sam Haskell. Pic/AFP

"The Miss America Organisation Board of Directors today voted to suspend Executive Chairman and CEO Sam Haskell," it said. "The board will be conducting an in-depth investigation into alleged inappropriate communications and the nature in which they were obtained." Dozens of former Miss Americas, including a 87-year-old crowned in 1948 and a former Fox News host, signed an open letter demanding the resignations of the organisation's CEO, president and board chair.

