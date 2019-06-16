Miss India 2019 winner is Rajasthan's Suman Rao

Published: Jun 16, 2019, 07:41 IST | mid-day online desk

The 22-year-old was crowned by her predecessor Anukreethy Vas, Miss India 2019

Miss India 2019 winner is Rajasthan's Suman Rao
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao on Saturday was crowned as Femina Miss India 2019. The 22-year-old was crowned by her predecessor Anukreethy Vas, Miss India 2019.The first runner-up Sanjana Vij from Telangana was sashed by 2018 Miss Grand India Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana.

Besides this, Bihar's Shreya Shankar was crowned as Miss India United Continents 2019 and Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav as Miss Grand India 2019. From the judges to hosts the pageant was the star-studded affair. The finale of Miss India 2019 was hosted by Karan Johar Vicky Kaushal and Miss India-World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Performances by Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi added glam to the glittering event.

Various film personalities including Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and Chitrangada Singh also attended the grand contest. Suman will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in Pattaya, Thailand on 7 December 2019. Femina Miss India 2019 is the 56th edition of Miss India beauty pageant. Suman will now represent India at Miss World 2019 pageant to be held in Pattaya, Thailand on 7 December 2019. Femina Miss India 2019 is the 56th edition of Miss India beauty pageant

Also Read: This 18-year-old Mumbai girl is crowned Miss Teen World

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

rajasthannational newsdia mirzahuma qureshikatrina kaif

Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK