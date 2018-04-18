Miss Teen Northeast Mahika Sharma to visit Asifa's parents

Mahika who comes from Assam also went to tell how even at a place like Assam which has no rape records earlier in the history, now has 88 rape cases in 26 days



Mahika Sharma

Mahika Sharma, known for winning the tittle Miss Teen Northeast who is also a well known social worker will visit kathua in two days and will meet and land her support to Asifa's parents. "I'm planning to visit Asifa's parent and want to make them feel that how asifa is living now inside every Indian girl. I'm always their for them as a daughter whenever they need. I also feel not only me but every Indian girl will agree to stand by them in need. I will promise them to not be scared of group of community, who where protesting for rapist because India is against them and we will get our little sister justice. As Indian women's are never weak. We are much more stronger then man's," shd said.

Talking ahead she also shared, "I was earlier scared from God. As from childhood my parents use to say me that God punishes the bad. But after learning the incident I feel God is nowhere. And we Indians spend a lot of wealth simply on the name of God. Even it brings a little confusion that Do really the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata was true. Or it was just written by someone."

Mahika who comes from Assam also went to tell how even at a place like Assam which has no rape records earlier in the history, now has 88 rape cases in 26 days, "I feel sorry about my sisters in Assam who are not at all secured now. As per a DCR (Daily Crime Report) says 88 rapes in 26 days in Assam. I'm just keeping a faith that SC will accept and will give sentence that rapist should be thrown alive in the cage of lion, tigers in Zoo. Thats how they kill a girl and thats how they should be killed." Mahika also works for sexworker rehab programme and has appeared in bollywood and Assamese movies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever