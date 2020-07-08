Miss travelling? Nagpur Police will help you zero in on your next vacation spot!

The lockdown imposed due to coronavirus has toppled the travel plans of many in the past few months. Though domestic flights have resumed operations, people have been advised against travelling, until necessary.

Nagpur Police has come up with a number game to help netizens ‘calculate’ their next travel destination. The police shared a numbered list of popular travel destinations and asked people to choose any number between 1 to 9. Then they asked them to multiply the chosen number by 3 and add 3 to your answer. The police then asked people to multiply the answer by 3 again and then add the digits of their answer.

The caption of the post read, “Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination.”

Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination -



1. Choose a no. between 1 and 9



2. Multiply it by 3



3. Add 3



4. Multiply it by 3 again



5. Add the two digit number you get together



6. Number you get is where you will travel toðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/EpOEZ9l7h6 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) July 6, 2020

Did you calculate your answer? Have you got ‘Stay at home’ on number 9? So did other people who attempted the puzzle. This trick by the Nagpur Police has left netizens in splits.

Shared on Monday, the post garnered more than a thousand likes and 244 retweets. The police was showered with praises for curating such a fun post while urging people to stay at home.

Good one .. loved your humour. Keep it up. — Amit Upagade (@AmitUpagade) July 6, 2020

Very genius admin you have Sir — Aditya (@adiiityaa001) July 6, 2020

Great initiative and humorous approach! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ But there are a lot of decimal numbers as well between 1 and 9! #FoodForThought — Nishchay (@NKP4_20) July 6, 2020

