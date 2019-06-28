Missing family in Delhi, Smriti Irani asks for a 'Hug' from home

national

Union Minister Smriti Irani who is in Delhi seems to be missing her family and home that is back in Mumbai. The minister recently took to her social media to share heartwarming images with her followers which is winning hearts online

Smriti Irani with her family. Pic/Instagram Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani is leaving no stone unturned to prove why she the 'Queen' of social media. Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour is back on social media and her heartwarming posts are winning the internet once again. But there's much more to her than being a politician, and a minister. Smriti often shares a leaf out of her family life thereby giving her fans and followers insights into her family life.

Irani, who is currently in Delhi for official duties seems to be missing her home. Irani, who is the youngest minister in Bharatiya Janata Party party handles her official Instagram account like a boss lady. On June 27, 2019, Irani took to Instagram and shared posts as her Insta stories.









In her first Insta story, Smriti captioned it "Home" and the picture was sent to her by her husband, Zubin Irani. The picture was from a beach in Mumbai and showed a beautiful sunset. In her second Insta story, Smriti shared the same beach picture and showed a beautiful sunset was captioned: As the day ended far away at home.





It seems Irani is missing her home and her family. But it was Smriti Irani's third Insta story which proves that 'Home is where the heart is' and her adorable post is winning hearts online. In her third Insta story, the 43-year-old minister shared a handwritten note in which 'HUG' is written in capital letters with Irani holding her hands. The story was captioned: When she asked me if I need something at work, I said send me a hug and she obliged from home.

Just a few days ago, Irani took to Instagram and shared a gif slaying Monday blues and we must say its hilarious! Smriti Irani captioned her latest post, "When someone says 'Aaj aapne Monday blues ka insta nahi kiya'. The Instagram post is a gif of the iconic character, Miranda Priestly played by Meryl Streep in the famous Hollywood film, Devil Wears Prada and it left the internet in splits. People applauded her humour and praised Amethi's giant killer for her humour.

