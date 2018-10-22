Missing girl traced from Kurukshetra, say police

national

According to a September 7 complaint lodged by girls' father Jogender Mehto, a labourer, his daughter Laxmi was playing near Mazar Railway Line, Kirti Nagar on September 6 afternoon when she went missing

Representational picture

A six-year-old girl, who went missing over a month ago from west Delhi's Kirti Nagar, was traced from Kurukshetra, Haryana and reunited with her parents, police said Sunday. According to a September 7 complaint lodged by girls' father Jogender Mehto, a labourer, his daughter Laxmi was playing near Mazar Railway Line, Kirti Nagar on September 6 afternoon when she went missing.

During the search, CCTV cameras installed in the area were analysed, police said.

They also analysed the call detail records of the family members and also searched for the girl at various religious places, children homes. Subsequently, police found a footage of an unidentified person wearing a blue colour shirt and a pair of jeans taking the girl with him. Police managed to trace the route he took after taking the girl.

He was seen moving towards Loha Mandi while passing through Patel Nagar, Rajender Nagar metro station and made a halt at a brothel on GB Road to meet someone and then he was seen in a rickshaw proceeding towards New Delhi Railway Station, police said. However, since there were heavy rains on September 6, the CCTV cameras of the New Delhi Railway Station had crashed and no footage could be found that could lead the police to the missing girl, they said.

Police also interrogated a large number of people, including the rickshaw puller who had dropped the man and the girl at the railway station but no clue was found. Later, all the states and the child welfare committees across India were informed about the missing girl, police said. On October 17, the Kurukshetra Child Welfare Committee informed the police about a girl who was found in the area and had been kept with them, police said.

Subsequently, police reunited the girl with her parents. However, the girl does not have recollection of what had happened and how she reached Kurukshetra, police said, adding she was not sexually abused. It is suspected that the man left her sleeping inside the train and escaped and she was found by someone who handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever