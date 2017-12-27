Missing IIT student's father says he is fighting a 'losing battle'

Father of missing IITian Akshay claims neither Kanpur Police nor Maha govt is helping with the investigations

It's been over 25 days since Badlapur-resident Bhimrao Kamble's son Akshay, 20, first went missing from his hostel in IIT-Kanpur, but any clue on his whereabouts still eludes the family. "While the Kanpur Police have been of little help, what's most discouraging is that not a single authority from the Maharashtra government has come forward to help with the investigation. I am fighting a lonely battle here," said Bhimrao, 55. "With each day, the cops are losing interest in the case. I fear they might stop the investigation altogether," added Bhimrao.



Akshay Kamble

Akshay, who is pursuing a Computer Science degree course at IIT-Kanpur, has been missing since he left his hostel on November 29 to return home. Bhimrao, along with another relative, has been running from pillar to post to trace Akshay. "Five days ago, the superintendent of Kanpur city ordered the Kalyanpur Police to re-investigate the missing complaint. But, I don't know what happened to that order, as I am not getting any updates from the police station. Sometimes, I am made to wait for hours before I get a one-on-one meeting with the senior cops," said Bhimrao.

What has irked him most is the state government's lack of interest towards the case. "Is it not the government of Maharashtra's moral responsibility to talk to government of Uttar Pradesh regarding investigation of the missing child?" Bhimrao asked. Gaurav Grover, SP City (West), Kanpur Nagar, said, "The police are probing every angle. We will, hopefully, get some leads soon."

