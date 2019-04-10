Missing man found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Published: Apr 10, 2019, 09:25 IST | PTI

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on, he said. The villagers protested over the incident by blocking the road and demanded strict action against the guilty.

Muzaffarnagar: The body of a 23-year-old man, who had been missing for a day, was found at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The man, Arun Kumar, was found dead in a field in Unn village Tuesday, Jhinjhana Station House Officer OP Choudhary said.

 In another incident, a six-year-old girl was found dead near a railway track in Hyderabad in a suspected case of rape and murder, police said. The girl was reported missing by her parents Thursday and her body was found near the railway track during a search by the police.

"It appears that she was raped and killed," a police official said. Some suspects were being questioned in connection with the case, he added. The girl's parents lodged a complaint with police in Alwal locality that she was missing.

