Childline, police help reunite missing boy with parents after one year

A minor boy who was studying in Delhi and went missing was reunited with his parents on Saturday after a gap of one year.

According to the police, the reunion was made possible with the help of Poonch district's Childline and police. District's deputy commissioner Rahul Yadav said that "He was studying in a madrasa in Delhi and went missing from there. He was reunited with his parents today. Poonch Childline and police played a great role." Yadav added that they had received assistance from Delhi and Gujarat in tracing the boy.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever