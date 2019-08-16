Mission Mangal becomes Akshay Kumar's biggest opener; mints Rs 29.16 crore

bollywood

Mission Mangal has been hailed as being realistic and entertaining at the same time. The film has created records in the south as well. Akshay Kumar has a fan following down south and his film has got the widest release for a Hindi film.

The cast of Mission Mangal. Pic/Instagram

India's first space mission film, Mission Mangal, hit theatres just as ISRO turned 50. The film is based on ISRO scientists' contribution to the Mars Orbiter Mission. The movie featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and others has passed the first-day test with flying colours.

Mission Mangal has become Akshay Kumar's biggest opener till day; the film has raked in Rs 29.16 crore on day one at the box office. The film has even surpassed the opening collection of Akshay's last Independence Day release, Gold. Mission Mangal has also become the biggest Independence Day opener in the last three years and the 3rd highest opener ever on this day after Singham Returns (32 crore) and Ek Tha Tiger (31 crore). Released in over 3,000 screens, it is the widest release in the last three years on August 15.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collection of the movie. He wrote:

#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu â¹ 29.16 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2019

Taran Adarsh also compared the opening day collections of Akshay Kumar's films. He tweeted:

Performances by the cast have been lauded by both critics and the audience alike. The majorly female team showed the audience how women can have it all by striking a wonderful balance between their personal lives and their commitment to the Mars programme. The women showed how to turn the impossible into the possible.

Mission Mangal has managed to grab people's attention and has a family-friendly and patriotic appeal. The film presented by Fox Star Studios is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios.

