Mission Mangal movie review: Audience and celeb reactions

bollywood

Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, among others, hit theatres on August 15, 2019. Here's how the audience reviewed the film.

A still from the movie Mission Mangal (Picture courtesy/Youtube channel of Fox Star Hindi)

Director Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal released on Thursday, August 15, 2019. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles has been garnering great reviews from celebrities and audience alike. Mission Mangal, based on the story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving extraordinary goals.

Here are some first reactions from the audience, including celebrities who took to social networking sites to shower praises for Mission Mangal.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda S Nadiadwala shared on Twitter, "What a brilliant movie #MissionMangal @akshaykumar love it all my fav in one movie @vidya_balan @sonakshisinha @taapsee and the entire cast kudos take a bow [sic]"

Bhumi Pednekar, who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in Toiler: Ek Prem Katha, too was all praises for the film. She tweeted, "MissionMangal is a celebration of India's space missions, talent and brilliance. Full of fantastic performances @akshaykumar sir @vidya_balan maam @taapsee bebe @sonakshisinha @MenenNithya @IamKirtiKulhari. So inspired and moved #jaihind [sic]"

Akshay Manwani, NBA commentator, tweeted, "Had the pleasure of watching the #RBalki-produced #MissionMangal last night. Really well-made, entertaining film that explains the science and challenges behind India’s spectacular space achievement in an engaging way. @vidya_balan is really good. Congrats to the cast and crew."

Producer Tanuj Garg tweeted, "#MissionMangal is a simple film with a big heart. It fills your chest with immense pride, particularly in the second half. I walked out with a moist eye. Big, big salute, @isro! And Happy #IndependenceDay, #India! Your women and your scientists ROCK! #MissionMangalReview. [sic]"

A Twitter user wrote, "#INTERVAL and #MissionMangal is filled with a perfect blend of Science, Inspirational Cuts & Superb Drama.. Amazing!!!! @akshaykumar looks so damn amazing in this look! WOW! Must Watch. Perfect Movie on 15AUG [sic]"

Mission Mangal's advance booking reports were exceptionally good, which only went on to show how excited the audience is for this movie. People are fascinated by the concept, which is based on India's first mission to Mars, and want to see what the film has in store for them.

Talking about the film's box office performance, according to trade expert Joginder Tuteja, Mission Mangal is likely to earn in the range of Rs 30 crore on Day 1.

Exclusive - #MissionMangal could well go on to hit the 30 crores mark on Thursday. ðÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂ¥ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Yes, you read it here first! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) August 14, 2019

Watch this space for more updates on Mission Mangal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates