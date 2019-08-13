Mission Mangal opens to massive advance booking sales in theatres across India

bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is open for advance booking and is getting a massive response from audiences across India. India's first space mission film has received an overwhelming response across cinema halls across the country.

Mission Mangal's advance booking is set to go beyond expectations and only goes on to show how excited the audience is for this movie. People are fascinated by the concept, which is based on India's first mission to Mars, and want to see what the film has in store for them.

Mr Kamal Gianchandani CEO, PVR Pictures and Chief Business Planning and Strategy, says, "Mission Mangal has received a staggering response from the audience and it affirms the belief that a good content film well marketed and promoted will definitely pull the viewers to the theatres. Akshay Kumar and Fox Star and Hope Productions have done a great job. Akshay Kumar has mastered the genre of presenting real-life stories with a touch of entertainment. Mission Mangal only surpasses that standard and it has hooked the school children to matured viewers to family audiences. Going by the initial advance booking, we are expecting to witness history at our plexes."

Rajender Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer, INOX Leisure Limited, says, "Advance bookings of Mission Mangal are phenomenal across INOX multiplexes. We are expecting Mission Mangal to open huge on Independence Day, 15th August. We opened advance bookings on Sunday and day one advances of Mission Mangal are highest for any Hindi film released so far this year. Promos of the film are looking very interesting and viewers are eagerly awaiting for this Mars Mission movie from the day Fox Star Studios and Akshay Kumar launched the trailer. Looking at the response of advance bookings and a long holiday weekend, we are sure that Independence Day weekend will be one of the biggest box office weekend."

"Akshay Kumar is the most loved versatile actor by all age group audiences and its visible from the unprecedented advance booking at 380 screens of Cinepolis India for Mission Mangal. We are hopeful of a massive weekend number and looking forward to a record day one number on the Independence Day," said Devang Sampat, director, Strategic Initiative.

Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Taapsee Pannu Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. Directed by Jagan Shakti, writer and creative director R Balki, Mission Mangal is presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. The film releases on August 15, 2019.

