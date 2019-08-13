Watch: The Mission Mangal team has a grand time playing Antakshari

bollywood

In a video shared by Vidya Balan, the Mission Mangal cast and crew, including Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, can be seen playing the popular travel game, Antakshari. Check it out!

The Mission Mangal team plays Antakshari. Pic/https://www.instagram.com/balanvidya

The cast of Mission Mangal is all set to present their upcoming movie, Mission Mangal, to the world. The film based on India's first Mars Orbiter Mission features an ensemble cast which includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kriti Kulhari and others.

The Mission Mangal team are having quite a fun time promoting their movie currently. From playing housie to holding media interactions where they add a fun twist by playing pranks on each other, it's amazing to see all the stars in their element. Now, in a recent video shared by Vidya Balan, the entire cast and crew of the movie can be seen playing Antakshari while travelling for promotions.

Vidya Balan captioned the video as: "Antariksh se Antakshari tak ka safar #MissionMangal"

Doesn't this look like fun? All of the stars seem to be in good spirits and happy to be chilling in each others' company.

A few days ago during a media interaction, Sonakshi and Akshay played a prank on reporters when Sonakshi playfully hit Akshay, which made him topple over from his chair and fall flat on his back. Later, of course, Taapsee clarified to the media that Akshay himself might have told Sonakshi to do that to scare the reporters present during the interaction.

While it was obviously staged from the looks of it, it certainly scared the reporters present! The cast frequently keeps sharing such photos and videos on social media to engage with fans and to keep them updated about the film's progress. Check out this Boomerang to see how much fun they're having!

View this post on Instagram Hanste-Hansate #MissionMangal ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @taapsee @iamkirtikulhari @nithyamenen A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) onAug 9, 2019 at 11:45pm PDT

In Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar plays Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment. Kirti Kuhari plays Neha Siddiqui, a scientist who believes that science has no religion. Vidya Balan has portrayed Tara Shinde, a scientist whose home science game is unparalleled. Nithya Menen plays Varsha Pillai, the woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission. Sonakshi Sinha portrays Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best, and Taapsee Pannu plays Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist.

Mission Mangal is all set to release on August 15.

Also read: Akshay Kumar: My son is my science teacher

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates