Akshay Kumar: My son is my science teacher

bollywood

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming space mission movie, Mission Mangal, which hits theatres on August 15, 2019.

Akshay Kumar opens up in a candid chat

Akshay Kumar fans are looking forward to August 15 when they'd be able to watch their favourite superstar onscreen again in Mission Mangal, a space mission film. Based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter mission that took place in 2013, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles.

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Akshay Kumar has spoken about his first tryst with science as a kid, and we couldn't be more awed about the actor's curiosity as a child. He told the publication about the time his father bought a transistor radio. He recalled, "He paid Rs 175 for a shiny red transistor. I was five years and having a radio was a big thing at the time. I would listen to songs on it. A few days later, I showed him a black circular object that I had discovered. It would stick when I threw it at the cupboard. He said, 'That's a magnet. Where did you get it?' I told him that I had taken it out of the radio. I thought I had made a scientific breakthrough, till my dad told me that I had damaged the transistor. That was my tryst with science as a kid."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu: Five of us can't bring numbers that Akshay Kumar does

Akshay was further asked whether he talks about science and technology with his son, Aarav, and the Bhool Bhulaiya actor said, "We don't discuss, he tells me things. It's a different learning experience. My son is like my science teacher." He added that the younger generation has a much greater exposure and understanding when it comes to science and tech.

Akshay Kumar plays a senior scientist with the Indian Space Research Organisation. Talking about the film, co-star Taapsee Pannu told IANS in an interview, "It's based on true events but the characters are not specific to particular scientists. There are different posts and characters assigned for each post. I haven't met the people who were part of the mission, but since I belong to a science background - I have completed my engineering - I am familiar with the terms and theories that have been used in the film."

About the largely female team of the film, Nithya Menen told IANS, "I don't think we have exaggerated the presence of women and their contribution because it is true that in the real mission, there were many women who contributed. My aunt is a scientist and she also works in ISRO. There are many female scientists working there."

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film releases on August 15, 2019.

See photos: Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari promote Mission Mangal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates