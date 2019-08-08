Mission Mangal's latest trailer truly looks promising

bollywood

Check out the latest trailer of Mission Mangal, introducing the pivotal characters of the film - including Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi

A snapshot from the latest trailer of Mission Mangal (Picture Courtesy/Fox Star India's Youtube Channel)

Here's the latest trailer of Mission Mangal, starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The makers have dropped the film's second trailer today on August 8, a week before Mission Mangal's release.

Mission Mangal is an inspiring tale based on India's first mission to Mars, accomplished by a team of scientists at India's Space Research Organisation (ISRO). And the trailer gives an insight into the characters of the film.

Take a look at Mission Mangal's second trailer right here:

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film releases on August 15, 2019.

Just a few hours before the trailer release, the makers shared seven posters of Mission Mangal's pivotal characters.

Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari are set to recreate the iconic team of women who executed Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) of November 2013.

"It's based on true events but the characters are not specific to particular scientists. There are different posts and characters assigned for each post. I haven't met the people who were part of the mission, but since I belong to a science background -- I have completed my engineering -- I am familiar with the terms and theories that have been used in the film," Taapsee told IANS, in an interview.

Speaking about the film, Nithya Menen told IANS, "I don't think we have exaggerated the presence of women and their contribution because it is true that in the real mission, there were many women who contributed. My aunt is a scientist and she also works in ISRO. There are many female scientists working there."

Kirti told IANS, "When it comes to intelligence and merit, women were often kept in the backstage. I think after the release of this film, the thought will change. Having said that, though the film is inspired by the real-life incident, it is a fictional story and all the characters are fictionalised, including their names."

