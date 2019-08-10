Watch Video: Sonakshi Sinha makes Akshay Kumar fall flat on his back

bollywood

The cast of Mission Mangal. Pic/https://www.instagram.com/sonakshiperfect

The cast of the space mission film, Mission Mangal, is currently busy promoting the movie. The film, which hits theatres on August 15, is based on India's first Mars Orbiter Mission. During a recent promotional event, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar indulged in some mischief during the media interaction.

In a video that's gone viral, you can see Sonakshi Sinha hitting Akshay Kumar while he's speaking, which makes him topple over and fall off his chair. The incident happened during a media interaction when the cast of Mission Mangal, including Sonakshi, Akshay, Taapsee, and Vidya were in the midst of answering the reporters' questions. Sonakshi pushed Akki who was sitting on his chair and after losing his balance, he fell flat on his back!

Later, Taapsee clarified to the media that Akshay himself might have told Sonakshi to do that to scare the reporters present during the interaction.

Check out the video here:

While it may have been a staged prank, it certainly took us by surprise! Sonakshi Sinha frequently posts fun and interesting pictures and videos of herself and from her sets to engage with her fans. And knowing how Akshay Kumar likes to keep it fun and exciting, this incident sure made us laugh.

Mission Mangal is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019. Apart from that, Sonakshi Sinha is also shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

