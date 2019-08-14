Watch Video: Akshay Kumar turns 'low-budget' makeup artist for Sonakshi Sinha

bollywood

In a video uploaded by Sonakshi Sinha's fan club, Akshay Kumar can be seen applying make-up to Sonakshi's face.

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the video. Pic: Instagram/@sonakshilovefns

With just a day to go for the release of the multi-starrer film Mission Mangal, the star cast has been managing to keep the enthusiasm alive. After playing Antakshri while travelling for promotions, one of the film's cast members, Akshay Kumar has now turned a 'low-budget' make-up artist for Sonakshi Sinha.

In a video uploaded by Sonakshi Sinha's fan club, Akshay Kumar can be seen applying make-up to Sonakshi's face. To the actress's surprise, Akshay suddenly pokes her nose with the brush.

The Dabangg actress also shared the funny video on her social media handle. Uploading the short ten-second clip as her Instagram story, Sonakshi wrote, "Low-budget makeup artist Akshay Kumar".



Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar

This isn't the first time both the actors have indulged in some mischief during the movie promotions. During one of the media interactions, Sonakshi hits Akshay while he's speaking making him topple over and fall off his chair. The incident happened in the presence of the cast of Mission Mangal, including Taapsee and Vidya.

Speaking about their characters in the movie, Akshay plays the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO, who believes that 'there is no science without experiment', while Sonakshi will be seen playing Ekta Gandhi, another scientist.

Kirti Kulhari plays Neha Siddiqui, a scientist who believes that science has no religion. Vidya Balan has portrayed Tara Shinde, a scientist whose home science game is unparalleled. Nithya Menen plays Varsha Pillai, the woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission. Taapsee Pannu plays Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. The film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15.

