Mission Mangal star cast gives a sneak peek into their characters

The star cast Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi of the film has shared a sneak peek of their characters

The image was shared by Akshay Kumar's official Instagram account

With just a week to go for the release of the multi-starrer film Mission Mangal, zest is at an all-time high among moviegoers. Keeping the enthusiasm alive, the star cast of the film has shared a sneak peek of their characters. Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi took to Instagram on Thursday to describe in the brief the roles they essay in the film.

The Gold actor is essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan, senior scientist at ISRO, who believes that 'there is no science without experiment.'

"Meet Rakesh Dhawan - A bachelor of science who believes there's no science without experiment. Catch him today in the new MissionMangal Trailer." Akshay wrote alongside a still of him in character.

Vidya Balan essays the role of Tara Shinde, an ISRO scientist who brings her own set of tricks as a homemaker into the professional space.

"Presenting to you Tara Shinde - A scientist whose home science game is unparalleled. Watch the new #MissionMangal Trailer today to know how" she wrote.

The Pink actor plays the role of Kritika Aggarwal, a passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job.

Taapsee captioned the post, "And here she is Kritika Aggarwal - A passionate Comms Specialist who loves her job. Catch this simple, loving woman in the new #MissionMangal Trailer today."

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist who knows innovation at its best.

"Meet Eka Gandhi - An independent scientist who knows innovation at its best. Catch her interesting hacks in the new trailer of #MissionMangal today" she wrote on Instagram.

3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi is essaying the role of Parmeshwar Naidu, a man whose superstitious beliefs merge with science.

"When science meets superstition you get - Parmeshwar Naidu! The quirky character who is sure to make you laugh in the new trailer of #MissionMangal today," posted Sharman.

Nithya Menen will be seen playing the role of Varsha Pillai, the woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission.

"Presenting to you, Varsha Pillai - The woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission. Find out how, in the new trailer of #MissionMangal today," Nithya wrote.

Kirti Kulhari essays the role of Neha Siddiqui, a scientist who believes that 'science has no Religion.'

"Let me introduce you all to Neha Siddiqui - A scientist who believes that science has no religion. Watch her in the new trailer of #MissionMangal today"

The movie, based on the story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving extraordinary goals. Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios. Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15.

