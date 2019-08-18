Mission Mangal Box Office Day 3: The space mission film touches Rs 70 crore in three days

bollywood

Mission Mangal based on ISRO's Mission to Mars continues to earn love and appreciation of the audiences across India. Now all eyes set on the Sunday number and the weekend collections.

A still from the movie Mission Mangal (Picture courtesy/ZeeMusicCompany's official Youtube channel)

Mission Mangal witnesses massive growth on its third day i.e. Saturday at the Box Office. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi, garnered Rs 23.58 crore yesterday, taking its total collection to Rs 70.02 crore.

Mission Mangal crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark on the third day of its release. With multiplexes in metro and tier-2 cities filling with viewers, this Jagan Shakti directorial is expected to propel further. It earned around Rs. 29.16 crore on its first day (Thursday), Rs. 17.28 crore on the second day (Friday) and Rs. 23.58 crore on the third day (Saturday).

Film critic Taran Adarsh also tweeted about Mission Mangal's overseas collections. Here's what he tweeted:

Mission Mangal had a decent opening in the International markets too. The film, in two days collected Rs. 10.13 crore.

Mission Mangal has become Akshay Kumar's biggest opener by earning Rs 29.16 crore on day 1 itself. The film has even surpassed the opening collection of Akshay's last Independence Day release, Gold. The space mission film has been lauded for being educational and entertaining at the same time. The film has created records in the south as well, as Akshay Kumar has a fan following down south and his film has got the widest release for a Hindi film.

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

