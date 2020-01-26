Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti in critical condition, diagnosed with a clot in brain

Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi's Mission Mangal, has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with a clot in his brain, as per the media reports.

After hearing about the news, his cousins and family members rushed to the hospital to see the filmmaker. Shakti was supposed to reunite with Kumar for the remake of the blockbuster Tamil potboiler, Kaththi, tentatively titled Ikka, but it seems the project will now be put on a back-burner.

Shakti was the assistant director on R. Balki's Cheeni Kum and Balki also produced his debut, Mission Mangal. The film that was based on the Mars Orbiters Mission became the first 200-crore grosser of Kumar's career and received rave reviews from the critics. It released last year on the eve of Independence Day.

We wish the filmmaker a speedy recovery and he comes back to make a lot more rousing films!

