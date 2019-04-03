Mistaken identity: Ex-Ms India trolled after drunk actress rams vehicles in Bandra

national

Former pageant winner shamed on social media after people mix her up with namesake who went on drunken rampage at Linking Road

Ruhi Dilip Singh Former Miss India and Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh, small-time actor

In a case of terribly mistaken identity, former Miss India Ruhi Dilip Singh was trolled and shamed on social media after she was wrongly assumed to be small-time actor Ruhi Shaileshkumar Singh, who has been booked for slapping a policeman and ramming into parked vehicles in a drunken state.

Despite the viral video showing actor Ruhi being involved in the incident, which was also reported by mid-day in 'Starlet runs riot on Linking Road,' several media outlets allegedly carried photos of former Miss India Ruhi, leading to her being endlessly trolled. Speaking to mid-day, she said the mistaken identity and irresponsible journalism led to her losing out on a project.



Ruhi Singh

Following the reports, she panicked because a lot of people started calling and tagging her on social media with abusive and objectionable comments. Later in the afternoon, she had to upload a video on Instagram to clarify she wasn't the Ruhi being reported about. In the emotional video message she also said, "It hurts because I am not at fault."

She told mid-day," My entire career is over. People are wrongfully and shamelessly sharing my photographs despite the video, which clearly shows the person. My photos are being used because I am known to everyone.

My peace has been completely disturbed. This piece of fake news has ruined my career. I am the only child taking care of my family, that is completely traumatised. After watching the news on TV, my dad suffered a panic attack. I am going to take legal action against all of them because the damage has already been done, so the apology won't work now. This has done a lot of damage to in my professional life as well; I lost out one project due to this fake news spread by irresponsible people."

