MJ Akbar: Will take action against these false, wild allegations

On returning from Nigeria, Union minister MJ Akbar, who has been charged with sexual harassment by a number of women, says accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections

Union Minister, M J Akbar, at his residence after his arrival from a foreign tour, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Giving no indication of resigning from the government, Union Minister M J Akbar, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and wrongdoing by around a dozen women journalists, on Sunday called the allegations "false, wild and baseless" and vowed to take legal action against the accusers.

"Accusation without evidence has become a viral fever among some sections. Whatever be the case, now that I have returned (from abroad), my lawyers will look into these wild and baseless allegations in order to decide our future course of legal action," he said in a statement hours after his return. Akbar, who was on an official trip to Nigeria when allegations were made by women journalists, asked whether there was an agenda in the allegations as they came ahead of general elections.

While Akbar issued a statement, there was no word from the government or the ruling BJP as to whether he would continue in the government amidst Opposition demands for his resignation.

"Why has this storm risen a few months before a general election? Is there an agenda? You be the judge. These false, baseless and wild allegations have caused irreparable damage to my reputation and goodwill," he said. "Lies do not have legs, but they do contain poison, which can be whipped into a frenzy. This is deeply distressing. I will be taking appropriate legal action," he added.

'It's my dad's battle, I will stand by him'

Hours after a filmmaker accused Vinod Dua of sexual harassment through a social media post, his daughter, actress-comedienne, Mallika Dua, came out with a statement on Twitter. In the post she said, "If at all my father is truly guilty of what you described, it is unacceptable, traumatic and painful. I am in solidarity with the movement and in support of the voices but your dragging my name into this was in terrible taste. I stand with the movement and will not let its objective, ideals and purpose be hijacked by the shamers. This is my dad's battle, I will let him fight it and will stand by him."

