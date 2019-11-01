MLA asks KDMC chief to take transfer over Kalyan-Dombivli hawker menace

With the hawker menace on the Kalyan-Dombivli stretch getting worse by the day, MLA Ravindra Chavan has written a letter to KDMC commissioner Govind Bodke asking him to take a transfer if he couldn't resolve the problem.

The hawker problem in the Kalyan-Dombivli area is a very old one and now and then fights between vendors keep taking place. Due to this commuters and residents suffer a lot. It also makes movement of vehicles in the area difficult.

Even though the KDMC has appointed a team of five people to evict the hawkers from the stretch, the situation continues to remain the same. In the letter, Chavan has said, "Several hawkers sit on the skywalk as well as near the station road. This leads to a lot of traffic jam and even people can't walk on the stretch. The KDMC has not been able to take any action against them despite several complaints. Being the head of KDMC, if you cannot resolve the issue, then you should take a transfer." After receiving the letter, Bodke along with his team went to the spot and started taking action.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates