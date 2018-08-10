MMC to crack down on shirking students, erring healthcare centres

national

MMC is in the process of amending the dated Medical Council of Maharashtra Act, 1965, to abolish the system of exit bonds for medical students, and bring all private hospitals, clinics and health centres under the purview of the council

Dr Shivkumar Utture

With its proposed amendments, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) is seeking to make medical students responsible, and doctors and hospitals more accountable. MMC is in the process of amending the dated Medical Council of Maharashtra Act, 1965, to abolish the system of exit bonds for medical students, and bring all private hospitals, clinics and health centres under the purview of the council. MMC is set to present the two new revolutionary amendments in the next state Assembly session.

Bridge the gap

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Shivkumar Utture, president of MMC said, "We're already done with the first draft, where we've suggested abolishing the policy of exit bonds. The proposal has been mooted as every year, thousands of MBBS students in government colleges skip the mandatory bond service in rural areas, and pay a fine of R15 lakh. So, to make going to rural areas compulsory for them, we don't want to give them the option of paying fines." If this rule is implemented, Maharashtra would be first state in India to abolish the system of paying fines.

However, the council would require the approval of the state Assembly to implement it. "We'll be ready with the requested amendments in the coming months. Following which, we would present it in the state Assembly's next session for approval. This would help bridge the gap of supply and demand of doctors in rural Maharashtra," said Utture.

Justice for patients

While the first amendment seeks to make students more responsible, the second one aims at inducing greater accountability. Under it, all private hospitals, clinics and health centres would be brought under the purview of MMC, so they can take action against erring doctors and provide justice to patients who've suffered. This came about because presently, only registered doctors can be held accountable for any misconduct, while healthcare institutions go scot-free.

"When this Act was established, there were hardly any private hospitals. But now, with a booming number of independent clinics and hospitals, it is essential to bring them under the council too. So, in case of any misconduct, the institute can also be held responsible for any malpractice, thus streamlining the justice system," said Utture.

