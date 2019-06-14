MMRDA files FIRs over illegal use of traffic gantry space

national

Representation picture

Following complaints of hoardings and billboards falling across the city, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has filed four FIRs with the Kherwadi, Vile Parle, Samata Nagar and Dahisar police stations reporting illegal use of space on traffic gantries provided by it on the Western and Eastern Express Highways. These gantries carry signage guiding vehicle owners about the distance, direction and destinations.

It was only in April 2019 that MMRDA had investigated and brought down illegal hoardings from Dahisar (2), Santacruz, Kherwadi (3), Vile Parle (2) and Vakola on the Western Express Highway, and one near Postal Colony, Chembur, on the Eastern Express Highway. Two agencies that were, prima facie, found to have been involved in using the space on traffic gantries illegally were sent notices for this.

However, the recurrence of such activities has prompted MMRDA to file an FIR with the police — to make sure fraudulent entities are brought to book and to deter others from doing the same thing. The illegal advertising not only adds unnecessary weight to the traffic gantries but also increases the possibility of accidents manifold.

