MMRDA gets nod to remove 1,000 trees for trans-harbour link road

The Tree Authority (TA) has given approval to remove more than 1,000 trees from Sewri for the ambitious Sewri-Nhava Sheva project also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, which will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had sought permission to cut 454 trees and transplant 550.



The Sewri-Nhava Sheva is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The route passes through the Sewri bay. The MMRDA had tabled the proposal for removing the trees before the TA in a meeting held on Wednesday, during which it was approved.



The tree authority has also sanctioned the removal of 219 trees for the Hancock Bridge work at Sandhurst Road and two flyovers at Mahalaxmi.

According to the tree authority, at least three trees should be planted for every tree cut. Hence, as part of a project, about 2,000 trees will be planted in Rajawali and Kaman villages in Vasai district. The tree authority on Wednesday approved the removal of 199 trees for two bridges at Mahalaxmi. Another 20 trees will be cut that are coming in the way of the Hancock Bridge.

The Bridges Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also promised to plant 400 trees around Mahalaxmi Racecourse within 15 days of cutting them. The corporation has been emphasising on replanting of trees for the past couple of years, but the survival rate of such trees has been very low. Also, the civic body has no data on replanted trees.

