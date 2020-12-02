Mumbai: 199 trees to be removed for bridges at Mahalaxmi station

At least 199 trees will be removed to make way for the much-awaited rail over bridges (ROBs) at Mahalaxmi station. The BMC has awarded a tender for the construction of these bridges just before the lockdown. The bridges department will plant 450 new trees around Mahalaxmi Racecourse within 15 days of cutting these trees. Along with it, 32 trees will be removed for the construction of the remaining part of Hancock bridge. Both proposals will be discussed in the tree authority (TA) meeting held today.

After a five-year-delay, the work of the bridges at Mahalaxmi station has started. The two proposed bridges (on Dr E Moses Road and on Keshavrao Khadye Marg) will take the load off the century-old Mahalaxmi bridge. The cost of the two bridges is R785 crore. There are 265 trees on the site of proposed bridges. The contractor sent a request for removing 199 trees. But after the map of the site submitted by the bridges department, the BMC administration proposed to cut 153 trees and transplant 46 trees.

According to the tree authority standards, three trees have to be planted for each tree. so the Bridges department has informed them that they will plant 450 trees around Mahalaxmi racecourse and the side of a road within 15 days of cutting.

In another proposal, the administration proposed to cut 20 trees and transplant another 12 for the construction of the remaining part of Hancock bridge. The bridge was supposed to be completed by March 2021, but the work has been delayed. There are 49 trees on the site. Along with 32 trees, another three trees need to be trimmed.

