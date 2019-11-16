Mumbai: MMRDA holds talks with solution providers over Metro line connectivity

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Friday held talks with Urban Mobility Solution Providers (UMSP) to facilitate first and last-mile connectivity in the city's Metro Network. The MMRDA has invited proposals from UMSP in order to collaborate for better connectivity solutions for over one crore commuters of the Maha-Mumbai Metro network.

MMRDA conducted a meeting with these solution providers in order to understand various collaborative models globally and best practices for bringing in app-based urban mobility solutions and resolving the first and last mile connectivity challenges which will help reduce waiting time for people and also reduce congestion on roads around metro stations.

"MMRDA hopes to ease commuter woes and facilitate mapping out the daily schedule for them for delighted travel experience. The solution will indicate pre-designated pick and drop points to commuters and enhance the overall commuting experience and reduce waiting time. The journey planner application will also help facilitating journey through various modes of travel with single journey planner app giving real-time options of modes of travel available, estimated time to destination and the travel cost, all in a user-friendly app with integration of payment gateways." states the press release

The development body sought proposals for partnership from leading urban mobility solution providers such as Ola and Uber among others which will be integrated with MMRDA. These aggregators will enable commuters to also book tickets of Metro network and other modes of travel in its journey.

"The move will help commuters plan out the journey in real time and all travel options will be available real time. The aim is to ease people's lives with an integrated app-based single interface so that commutees can have a seamless hassle-free journey," said R A Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

