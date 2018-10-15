MMRDA invites tenders for security of monorail again

national

MMRDA has therefore invited tenders for contracts for the same, a second time. Speaking to mid-day, MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar said

Citizens may get to use phase-II of the monorail between Jacob Circle and Wadala sometime in February 2019

Though the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has plans to start the Wadala-Jacob Circle monorail Phase 2 in the coming months, it is not getting a response from contractors for the installation of an explosives scanner and bomb suppression blankets for the stations.

MMRDA has therefore invited tenders for contracts for the same, a second time. Speaking to mid-day, MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar said, "The monorail phase-II between Jacob Circle and Wadala will be thrown open for the public by February 2019. We have invited a second call for tenders for an explosives scanner and bomb suppression blankets, and this time we are expecting a positive response."

In the month of July, MMRDA had invited tenders for the installation, testing and commissioning of hand held explosives detectors at the stations of monorail Phase 2, along with an X-ray baggage inspection system and bomb suppression blankets.

The MMRDA is expected to spend over R4 crore on security at the phase 2 stations. In the month of April 2018, it got the final safety certificate to operate monorail services but there has been a delay in starting the operations, also because the procurement of spare parts for the monorail is in process.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates