MMRDA refuses to take traffic permission for Kopri bridge work

The widening of the crucial Kopri bridge stretch on the Eastern Express Highway has become a point of altercation between two government bodies. While the traffic police are seeking a demonstration from MMRDA on how they will divert traffic, after which they will issue an NOC, the authority refuses to do this, saying they don't need permission for the work, which will begin in two weeks.

Thane Traffic Department officials say they will be under tremendous pressure when the widening of Kopri bridge as well as repair of Mumbra bypass begin. Therefore, officials have asked Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials to give them a trial for a week, to show every diversion they have mentioned in the plan.

"We just want to ensure that traffic is not hampered. We want them to give us some solution. I have asked them to give us a trial during peak hours so we get an idea of how to manage the overall situation. We have also suggested several changes in their plan. Once they are done we will issue an NoC," said Traffic DCP Amit Kale.

However, Pravin Darade, additional metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA said, "Our plan is ready and within the next two weeks we will start work. We do not need any traffic NOC. The Thane police will face traffic issues because of Mumbra bypass work and it has nothing to do with the Kopri bridge widening." The Kopri bridge is to be widened by MMRDA and the railways.

