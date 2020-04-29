MMRDA to construct non-critical hospital for COVID-19 treatment at BKC exhibition ground

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on the instruction of the government of Maharashtra has stepped up to construct 1000 beds hospital to provide quarantine and isolation facilities with treatment for non-critical COVID-19 patients at BKC exhibition ground.

According to a press release issued by MMRDA, the Jupiter Hospital, Thane as a part of its CSR activity will provide the design and technical guidance for the construction of this hospital while MMRDA will bear the cost of constructing the hospital.

It will be a full fledged hospital with the facilities of pathology labs to conduct general blood tests of patients. Safety & cleanliness will be on utmost priority with sewage and bio-degradable waste disposable systems in place. Also, dedicated units with kitchen facility will be built for doctors & health staff like in regular hospitals.

If required in the future, the hospital can be scaled up to accommodate 5000 beds. The make shift construction is expected to be completed in 15 to 20 days. Once fully functional it will be handed over to BMC for further operations.

R. A. Rajeev, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said that, "The hospital will be fully equipped with the resources & staff necessary for the treatment of non critical COVID-19 patients. MMRDA stands firm with the state in this crucial fight against COVID-19" Metropolitian commissioner added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news