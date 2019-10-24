MMRDA's 2020 Diwali gift: Dahisar-Andheri Metro to open in a year

MMRDA says that the upcoming Metro corridors will be 'environment-friendly' in that the system of their brakes will use 30% less energy. Pic/Ashish Rane

If all goes according to plans, Mumbaikars will be able to take the Metro between Andheri and Dahisar by next Diwali. Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner R A Rajeev told mid-day that the civil work on the Dahisar-Andheri (E) Metro Line 7 and the Dahisar-D N Nagar Metro Line 2A is 90 per cent complete, and that trial runs on both lines will begin by July 2020.

"The civil work of Metro Lines 2A and 7 is 90 per cent complete. We plan to do the trial runs by July-August 2020 and inaugurate them by October 2020." The construction of the two lines is going on in full swing. Travelling along both lines, one can see that at a majority of places pillars have been put and the launching of girders is progressing. According to MMRDA, the remaining work includes technical tasks such as resettlement and rehabilitation of displaced persons. Rajeev also said that the Metro corridors will be environment-friendly. "The Metro corridors will work on green technology. A feature in the trains' braking system will reduce energy consumption by 30 per cent," he said.

In addition, the roofs of the Metro stations will be equipped with solar panels while the stations will have a rainwater harvesting system. The collected water will be used to maintain the station. "Trains and stations will also have LED lights to reduce power consumption," he added. Both lines will provide connectivity to important locations such as the Mumbai International Airport, SEEPZ, National Park, among others. Both are expected to reduce travel time by 50% to 75%.

Talking about the BKC-Chunabhatti connector Rajeev said, "We are delaying the opening because of the rain. Some treatment on the road of the connector is pending. As soon as the rains stops the work will be completed and in a week's time the connector will be opened for traffic."

Metro Line 2A

Dahisar-D N Nagar

Length: 18.589 km

No. of stations: 17

Type: Elevated corridor

Metro Line 7

Dahisar (E)-Andheri (E)

Length: 16.475 km

No. of stations: 13

Type: Elevated corridor

