MNC senior official Niramay Satpute seeks anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

Senior inspector Jyotsna Rasam confirmed the development and said senior officials from WorkStore had been called to the police station for inquiry



Representational picture

Niramay Satpute, HR VP of stationery MNC WorkStore, filed for anticipatory bail, in the sexual harassment case against him, before the Dindoshi court yesterday. The court will hear on the application on Friday and has told the Vanrai police not to arrest him till then.

Senior inspector Jyotsna Rasam confirmed the development and said senior officials from WorkStore had been called to the police station for inquiry. A spokesperson for the company said Satpute had been asked not to come to office till the inquiry was on. "Report of the third-party committee that was set up to probe the allegation is ready; we will share it with officials concerned in a day," added the spokesperson.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates