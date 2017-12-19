MNS corporator from Nashik, Surekha Bhonsale, passes away

MNS corporator from the Nashik Municipal Corporation Surekha Bhonsale passed away on Tuesday, family sources said

Surekha Bhonsale

Bhonsale (63) represented ward no 13 (A) in the civic body. She was suffering from cancer and passed away at her residence in Ravivar Peth locality, they said. She is survived by husband, son and a daughter. Bhonsale was later cremated at the Amardham crematorium.

