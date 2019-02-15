MNS Vice President thrashes taxi driver for misbehaving with female passenger at BKC

crime

Similarly, on Wednesday, another video went viral where MNS Yuva shakha Vice President Akhil Chitre was seen thrashing a taxi driver for misbehaving with a female passenger.

Recently a video went viral wherein an auto driver was seen hitting a passenger for not being able to pay Rs. 10 for the fare. Later, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) came in action and thrashed the auto driver for his behaviour.

Similarly, on Wednesday, another video went viral where MNS Yuva shakha Vice President Akhil Chitre was seen thrashing a taxi driver for misbehaving with a female passenger.

While speaking to mid-day, Chitre said that the female was plying from Wadala to BKC and she later returned to Dharavi. The fare was then Rs 118 but the taxi driver rigidly forcing her to pay Rs. 200 saying she had to pay for 'luggage' she carried.

There were two passengers in the taxi - a girl and a boy. The boy stepped out and paid the driver Rs 118. The driver then drove the cab without allowing the female passenger to get off. People then began to gather around the taxi driver but he was still adamant on getting his Rs 200.

The MNS Yuva said, "The boy who got off the cab happened to locate my number via Facebook. Luckily, I was in BKC at the time and reached the spot within a minute. I then caught hold of the taxi driver and taught him a lesson."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates