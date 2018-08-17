Mob lynching kills one in Assam, injures 3 others

national

The four of them had allegedly stolen two cows from a person and were fleeing in an auto van

Security personnel near a site in Panjuri Kachari village, Karbi Anglong district, where two men were lynched on July 10. File Pic/AFP

One man was lynched and three others were injured by a mob in Biswanath district of Assam that suspected them to be cattle lifters, police said on Thursday. Biswanath SP Diganta Kumar Choudhury said the incident took place early on Wednesday at Line Number 15 of Diplonga Tea Estate under the Sootea police station.

The SP said as per preliminary inquiry, the four men had allegedly stolen two cows from a person named Sankat Tanti and were fleeing in an auto van, which had no number plate. "After Tanti shouted for help, the villagers intercepted the four and started thrashing the suspected thieves. We have recovered the auto van and the two cows," Choudhury said.

Village defence party personnel called the police, which reached the spot immediately and rescued the four from the clutches of the attackers and rushed them to hospital, he said. "One among them died, while the other three persons were being treated at a private hospital in Biswanath Chariali," Choudhury said.

Recent incidents

* On June 8, two friends, Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath, who were returning from Kangthilangso waterfalls were lynched by villagers following rumours that they were childlifters.

* Ten days later a mob attacked a couple, who they claimed were unmarried, when they were travelling in a bike in Pukhurpur village of Goalpara district.

* On June 23, a couple was assaulted the whole night by Jhumurmur villagers for allegedly having an illicit relationship.

