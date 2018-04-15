Mobile Internet services suspended in Phagwara
The groups clashed last night, on the eve of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, over the installation of a board and renaming of a "chowk" (intersection) in Phagwara, police said
Four people were injured in the clashes. Pic/Twitter
Members of two Hindu groups and a Dalit outfit clashed in Punjab's Phagwara district, injuring four persons, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appealing for peace and ordering suspension of mobile Internet and text services in four districts.
The chief minister, who is personally monitoring the situation after the incident, has ordered suspension of mobile Internet services in Kapurthala, SBS Nagar, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts to check rumour-mongering on social media. The services were suspended with immediate effect for 24 hours, an order issued by Secretary, Home Affairs, Punjab, said.
Ambedkar statue vandalised in Greater Noida
NOIDA: A statue of BR Ambedkar in Richhpal Garhi village of Bisrakh in Greater Noida was found damaged, a day before the nation commemorates the birth anniversary of the Dalit icon. The incident came to light Thursday morning when the villagers spotted the statue of the Dalit icon damaged. Heavy police force was deployed in view of the tense situation.
