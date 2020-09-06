Model Alice didn't find Cristiano Ronaldo good enough

Brit model Alice Goodwin, ex-wife of England footballer Jermaine Pennant, has claimed that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is definitely not her type.

While talking to her fans on an Instagram live session, she, according to The Sun, denied dating the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. When asked by one of her 340,000 followers if she had ever hooked up with Ronaldo, she replied: "No, I aired him he's not my type." In social media lingo, aired means ignored.

However, a decade ago, there was talk of the Juventus star being in a romantic relationship with Alice during his Manchester United years.

Goodwin married Pennant in 2014 and split earlier this year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news