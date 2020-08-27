Model Olivia Culpo was hesitant of dating NFL star Christian McCaffrey after split from Danny Amendola

Former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo has revealed that she was sceptical of dating National Football League (NFL) star Christian McCaffrey after her split from NFL star Danny Amendola last year.

According to The New York Post, speaking about her relationship with Christian on an Instagram live session with dating app, S'more, Olivia said: "I met Christian through mutual friends [Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney, who went to Christian's alma mater Stanford]. They were like, 'Olivia, there's this guy you really have to meet him.' And I was like, 'No, I'm not dating an athlete. I really just don't think that's the right move for me.' Bad history there. Let's just — turn."

Olivia is glad that her relationship with Christian has been smooth. "We've been inseparable ever since last July. We've been dating for over a year, and he's just really nice," said the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.



Danny Amendola and Christian McCaffrey

Olivia felt the timing of any relationship is what matters the most. "First and foremost, it's just time. I think timing is everything, and I think we all evolve and we're meant to meet people that teach us a certain lesson in life," she remarked.

