Moderate intensity earthquake hits Palghar

The quake, having its epicenter at a depth of 10 km in Dundalwadi village of Dahanu taluka

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on Tuesday morning shook parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official informed. No loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident stated Santosh Kadam, the regional disaster management cell chief. The earthquake having its epicenter at a depth of 10 km was felt around 5.38 am in Dundalwadi village of Dahanu taluka, he added.



Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Palghar, Maharashtra at 5:38 am today. — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

The district's Dahanu area has been experiencing such tremors since November last year, with most of them centered around Dundalwadi village. More details awaited

With inputs from ANI

