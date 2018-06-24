Mohammad Hafeez, Junaid Khan return in Pak ODI squad against Zimbabwe

Yasir Shah, who last featured in an ODI against England at Nottingham in 2016, has been recalled in the squad for the series against Zimbabwe after recovering from a hip injury that forced him to miss Pakistan's recent tour to England

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and pacer Junaid Khan have been recalled in the 16-member Pakistan squad for the five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, beginning July 13 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. While Hafeez has also been named in the 15-man Pakistan squad for upcoming T20I tri-series, leg-spinner Yasir Shah has returned for the series against Zimbabwe.

Hafeez got the nod of the national selectors both as bowler and batsman after being cleared to resume bowling in the international cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the third time following corrective measures last month. Middle-order batsman Babar Azam, who is still recovering from a fractured forearm which he sustained during the opening Test of the two-match series against England, has also been included in the national ODI squad.

'[All-rounder] Asif Ali was included in the ODI squad to strengthen the lower middle order while Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah return to the ODI squad after getting fit. Babar Azam was not considered for T20s because he is recovering from injury and as per medical staff, it is hoped that he would be fit for the ODIs [in Zimbabwe],' the Dawn quoted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as saying.

Azhar Ali, who featured for Pakistan during their humiliating 0-5 ODI series defeat against New Zealand earlier this year, has been left out from the national squads. Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan in ODI series against Zimbabwe as well as in T20I tri-series, featuring Australia and hosts Zimbabwe.

Yasir Shah, who last featured in an ODI against England at Nottingham in 2016, has been recalled in the squad for the series against Zimbabwe after recovering from a hip injury that forced him to miss Pakistan's recent tour to England. The triangular series is slated to take place from July 1 to 8 before Pakistan will lock horns with Zimbawe in the five-match ODI series. The training camp for the Zimbabwe tour will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium from June 25 to 28 before departing for Zimbabwe.

