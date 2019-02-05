Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub: No arm-twisting or domination by Kangana Ranaut

bollywood

As actors claim their scenes were chopped from Manikarnika, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub says Kangana Ranaut was professional as director

A still from Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi continues to make news, days after its release. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who stepped in for Sonu Sood to play Sadashivrao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army, has not seen the historical yet as he is busy shooting for a web film. While actors have been crying foul that their roles have been chopped, Ayyub says Ranaut was clear about his part.



Sonu Sood's look in Manikarnika

"I shot for only six days. Kangana had clearly told me what my role would be, so I knew exactly what to expect. An actor does feel bad when his/her role is chopped, but the director has his reasons. In some of my earlier films, 90 per cent of my roles have been edited. It hurts because of the time and energy you give to the project."



Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Ayyub was cast in the film as soon as Ranaut took over the directorial baton from Krish. This was followed by reports about the historical being reshot. "She called me in the morning, and in the evening, I was already shooting at ND Studios. When I got on board, I was told that since Sonu Sood had gown a beard for Simmba, the look did not go with the character. Plus, there were date issues. Krish too had opted out as he was directing the NTR biopic."

While many have accused Ranaut of making the Rani Laxmibai biopic a one-woman show, Ayyub says she was a thorough professional on the set. "Things were under control. There was no arm-twisting or domination from her end."

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: It's wrong of Krish to attack me

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates