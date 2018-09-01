Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to replace Sonu Sood in Manikarnika!

bollywood

The makers of Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi have roped in Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to replace Sonu Sood in the film

Kangana Ranaut

After Sonu Sood's exit from Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, there has been buzz that he had a showdown with co-actor Kangana Ranaut who is also wielding the directorial baton for the patchwork shoot. As reported in hitlist yesterday, the makers have roped in Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub to replace Sonu. In a statement, Kangana said, "Sonu and I haven't met since last year. He is busy shooting for Simmba.



Sonu Sood and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

He couldn't give us dates and refused to meet me. He did not want to work under a woman director, which is amusing because Sonu is a dear friend." Sonu's spokesperson said, "He has always been a professional. He has worked with a woman director [Farah Khan] in Happy New Year in 2014." Looks like the Sonu-Kangana battle won't end soon.

Given that the makers are eyeing the Republic Day weekend to release the film, waiting for Sood's date is also delaying the process, the source says. mid-day reached out to Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain, and Sood, both of whom chose to not comment.

